From smilemart
SmileMart Wood Modern End Table Nightstand with Drawer, White
*Features: Elaborate manufacture: The nightstand is coated with spraying powder paint in brown finish, which makes the tabletop will remain in good shape for a long time even when it is used a lot Practical: Modern accent end table can be used as desks, phone tables, nightstands and sofa end tables in your living room, bedroom, corridor or in the office, meeting room etc. In addition, this nightstand features one drawer, providing you additional storage space Elegant and chic: The side table features one ample storage drawer and four durable solid wood legs. Also, the brown color of this table matches with any furniture in your house, perfectly compatible well with any décor of your room Weight capacity: Thanks to the solid wooden legs of the sofa end table, the max. weight bearing capacity up to 15Kg/33.1Lb Good quality: The end table with drawer is made of premium P2 particle boards and solid wood legs. High quality and 100% brand-new state of this end table with drawer ensure you a solid and durable service life Lightweight & non-slip: The wooden table is constructed in proper size featuring lightweight design. It is very convenient and easy to move. The four legs of the tables are fitted with black non-slip pads at the bottom Easy assembly: You can build the table easily due to its simple structure. The instruction and the accessories are included