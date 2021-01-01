From deco 79

Deco 79 Wood Metal Candelabra with 5-Glass Votive, 24 by 13-Inch, Walnut Brown/Black

$55.41
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Color: walnut, black Finish: textured Material: iron metal, mango wood

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com