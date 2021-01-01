Wood Lift Top Coffee Table With Hidden Storage Compartment, Side Drawer And Metal Frame, Lift Tabletop Table For Home, Living Room, Office

?Lift Top Design?This coffee table has an extending top that lifts up to provide a floating raised work surface, perfectly matches your needs, ideal for working, dining and extra storage in living room or office.?Stable Lift Workbench?High quality lift top mechanism enables the tabletop to be lifted up or lowered down effortlessly and noiselessly. And the gas spring could make the tabletop more stable when lifting and lowering without sudden bounces or drops.?Plenty of Storage Space?Large hidden compartment beneath the tabletop is enough to store your often-used items like laptop, chess, and remotes; Left drawer with smooth slides is easy to open and offers extra space for you.?Sturdy & Durable Structure?This lift top coffee table is constructed of E1 particle board with water resistant paint and stable steel frame to ensure years of use. Overall Dimension: 42.9" W x 21.7" D x 18.2-27.1" H; Load capacity up to 115 lbs. Note: Please lift the table to move the position instead of dragging to avoid damage to the table legs .