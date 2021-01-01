Wood Dresser Desk For Bedroom

Feature: Light bulb: Energy-saving light bulb is easy to illuminate and has good imaging effect HD mirror: fine selection of high-definition makeup mirror, not easy to scratch Plus tabletop: widened countertop design for jewellery, hair accessories, nail polish, hair care products and cosmetics Storage drawer: storage drawers, can be placed to meet your needs Easy to assemble Product size: 39.37 x 15.75 x 61.42 in Material: Particleboard Colour:Black Voltage: 110v Power: 3w Includes 9 LED bulbsPackage Content: 1 x Dressing table 1 x Mirror 9x Bulb 1x Installation tool 1 Pack of mounting accessories