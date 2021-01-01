From latitude run
Wood Dining Chair With Metal Frame, Restaurant Chair
Round out your traditional dining room set with these wood dining chairs. Excellent addition to any dining ensemble, this pair of classic Solid Wood Dining Chair lends a welcome touch of cottage charm to your space. H-stretchers provide extra support while also creating a place you can rest your feet on amidst your family meals or friendly conversations. The back design perfectly contours to the back and supports the spine, which improves posture and increases comfort for hours of use. Striking a traditional ladderback silhouette, each chair features a slightly arched backrest, a gently contoured box seat, and four curvy square legs, and leg rail supports. Color: White/Black