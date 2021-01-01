From skyland
Skyland Wood Console Table, Vintage Sofa Side Table with Open Shelves and Drawers for Living Room, Entryway
Description This console table is made of high-quality wood and metal frame, which not only has a simple and modern appearance, but also has excellent durability and stability. The raw materials are very environmentally friendly, providing you with a safe and healthy living environment. Its 2 large storage drawers and a shelf with smooth rails provide plenty of space for your daily necessities, simple and convenient. The collision of the two colors is very classic and can become the most shining single product in your home. Specifications Product Size: 47.2''x15.7''x29.1''H Product Weight: 70.3lb Package Size: 51.1''x19.4''x6.5''H Package Weight: 77.3lb Weight Capacity: 75lb Package Number: 1 Material: PB with Steel, Wood Selling Point 1. Large storage space 2. Classic color 3. Quick installation Purchase Notes 1. The color of the product may be a little different under different light 2. The product size is measured manually, there may be a little error