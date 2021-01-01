WILLOW ROW Brown Wood Coastal Style Wine Rack, 16" x 12" x 9" at Nordstrom Rack

This brown wooden 6-bottle wine holder with handle gives your coastal themed home a warm and cozy vibe. Made with a wooden frame, it highlights 6 bottle pocket holders with natural wood brown finish. This wine bottle holder also features a long tubular handle that is held up by metal side fixtures in soft sheen gold finish. Placed on your indoor or outdoor tables, this wine holder sure is a coastal or nautical addition to your farmhouse home spaces. . Color: brown. 12.25" x 8.55" x 16.10". Imported Wipe clean with a dry cloth Wood