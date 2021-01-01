From kungreatbig

Wood Cheese Server Tray - 13 X 13 Inches Bamboo Cheese Board, Cake Plate, Charcuterie Plate With Stainless Steel Serving Utensils

$249.84
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

The cheese serving board is made of natural bamboo. It is safe to your family and your guests.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com