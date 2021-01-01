From stickbulb
Wood Boom LED Chandelier by Stickbulb - Color: Brown - Finish: Walnut - (BIG-BOOM-WA-BN-2700-120-SB-060-F)
An explosion of light, the Boom LED Chandelier designed by Stickbulb delivers on the expressiveness of its name with a dynamic arrangement of linear wood segments. The work of Stickbulb is based on the architectural dream of building with light. Wood beams are the building block of Stickbulb's visual language, an idea that came to be from a stack of scrap wood in the studio's workshop. Sourced locally, the wood segments emphasize the natural hues and textures of the material through clean geometry. With varying lengths, the LED-fitted wood beams burst in every direction with a punchy cast-brass joint at its core. Streaming lines of LED light come together to create a spacious ambient glow. The clean edges of the piece generate a graphic silhouette. Stickbulb is a lighting brand created in 2012 by RUX, an internationally acclaimed, multidisciplinary studio in New York City. Their contemporary designs, based upon every architect's dream to build with light, are constructed from sleek, wooden, illuminated beams and interchangeable components that allow for unlimited customization and creativity. Stickbulb offers smaller products like the 2 Foot Torch Table Lamp and larger products like the 4X Truss Chandelier that use energy efficient LED bulbs, local manufacturing and sustainably sourced wood to create innovative, environmentally friendly lighting.. Shape: Sputnik. Color: Brown. Finish: American Walnut Tags: Stick Bulb, Stick Bulb Lighting, Wood Lighting, Wood Pendant Lights, Wood Chandeliers