Wood & Steel Accent Table Black - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Add chic style to your interior with the Wood and Steel Accent Table Black from Hearth and Hand™ with Magnolia. The stand-alone accent table is a beautiful addition to your home — it features a round tray-like tabletop set on a black metal frame for lasting style. Perfectly supported by three legs and a metal base, this round decorative table can easily be added to smaller spaces or placed alongside other coordinating furniture for a complete look. Celebrate the everyday with Hearth and Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends. Overall height: 23.5 inches Overall depth: 18 inches Overall width: 18 inches Tray outer diameter: 18 inches Tray inner space: Ø16-1/2" X 1-3/4"H