From threshold
Wood 2-Tier Round Spice Rack - Threshold
Keep your kitchen cabinets tidy and efficiently organize your counter space with the Wood 2-Tier Round Spice Rack from Threshold™. Made from metal with a wooden base, this two-tier spice rack features two round levels to let you store and keep a variety of spices at hand to bring efficiency to your everyday cooking chores. Supported on a rotating base, it offers you easy access to the needed ingredient, thus saving time on rummaging through cabinets. In a black metal finish with natural wooden base and an oval accent at the top, this spice rack instantly adds elegant style to your kitchen decor.