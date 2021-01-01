Wonder Woman Collection-Apparel & More!

Wonder Woman Juniors Hacci Raglan Pullover: 70% polyester, 30% rayon Pullover Super-soft hacci fabrication Wonder Woman graphic on front with "Fighting crime one bad guy at a time" Raglan long sleeves with stripes and ribbed cuffs Ribbed scoop neckline Ribbed straight hem Officially licensed DC Comics product Available in red Machine wash cold with like colors, only non-chlorine bleach when needed, tumble dry low, do not iron if decorated, do not dry clean if decoratedWonder Woman Juniors Wonder Cloud Bandeau Tank: 60% cotton, 40% polyester Juniors top Officially licensed product 2fer design with bandeau top Sleeveless All-over tie-dye print on shirt Front Wonder Woman graphic Hi-lo curved hem with side ties Machine wash cold with similar colors, inside out, remove promptly, only non-chlorine bleach when needed, tumble dry low, remove promptly, low iron if needed, do not iron decorationWonder Woman Womens and Womens Plus License Knit Sleep Capri Pant: 100% cotton Pajama pant Officially licensed product Cropped length Ribbed covered elastic waistband with drawstring tie All-over Wonder Woman printed pattern Relaxed fit Available in plus sizes Machine wash cold with like colors, delicate cycle, do not bleach, tumble dry low, cool iron as neededWonder Woman Womens and Womens Plus License V-Neck Raglan Sleep Shirt: 60% cotton, 40% polyester Sleep shirt Officially licensed product Tagless inner Short sleeves Raglan style front V-neck Long length Relaxed fit Front Wonder Woman graphic Shirttail hem Available in plus sizes Turn garment inside out, machine wash cold with similar colors, delicate cycle, do not bleach, tumble dry low, use cool iron when necessaryWonder Woman Womens and Womens Plus License Pajama Racerback Tank and Short 2-Piece Sleepwear Set: Top:58% cotton, 42% polyester Shorts:100% cotton Two-piece pajama set: top and shorts Tank top: Front graphic of the Wonder Women logo Racerback Sleeveless with contrast stitching Scoop neckline Shorts: All-over graphics of the Wonder Women logo Contrast elastic waistband Contrast stitching Colorful Comfortable fit Plus sizes available Available in sizes S - 3XL Machine wash cold, wash separately or with like colors, only non-chlorine bleach when needed, tumble dry low, remove promptly, cool iron on reverse sideWonder Woman Girls WW Shield Logo Short Sleeve Crew Neck Graphic T-Shirt: Body: 60% cotton, 40% polyester Sleeve, neck binding: 90% polyester, 10% rayon T-shirt Printed Wonder Woman graphic on front with foil-printed logo on chest Raglan short sleeves Ribbed scoop neckline Tagless inner Rounded hem Officially licensed Wonder Woman product Available in Rocker Red Turn garment inside out, machine wash cold with like colors, gentle cycle, only non-chlorine bleach when needed, tumble dry low, do not iron print/motifWonder Woman Girls Fierce Raglan Short Sleeve Crew Neck Graphic T-Shirt: Body: 100% cotton Sleeves: 65% cotton, 35% polyester T-shirt Soft jersey fabrication Large glitter graphic on front with Wonder Woman and logo Short raglan sleeves Ribbed crew neckline Tagless inner Rounded hem Officially licensed DC Comics product Available in Eggshell Turn garment inside out, machine wash cold with like colors, only non-chlorine bleach when needed, tumble dry low, do not iron print/motifWonder Woman Juniors Classic Logo High Low Short Sleeve Roll Cuff Graphic Tee T-Shirt:Model: J1SJ012-4J19Color: YellowSizes: S-XLHigh quality, durable, long lasting graphic screen printFabric: 60% Cotton, 40% PolyesterFabric Weight: 120gmsMachine wash cold100% Officially licensed DC Comics product60% Cotton, 40% PolyesterLadies Licensed Character PantyAvailable in Boy Short or Bikini CutSeamless construction for comfortable fitNylon SpandexSizes S - 2XL AvailableFunko POP! Movies DC Wonder Woman Movie Wonder Woman with Shield Vinyl Figure, Walmart Exclusive:Age range: 3 years and upStylized collectable stands 3-3/4" tallPerfect for any DC Wonder Woman Movie fanComes in a windowed display boxLadies Licensed Character Panty90% Polyester 10% SpandexAvailable in sizes S- 2XLMachine Wash Cold with like colors