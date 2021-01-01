From paddywax

Paddywax Wonder Holiday Collection Scented Candle, 7-Ounce, Making Spirits Bright (Cinnamon + Spruce), 7 Ounces

Description

SPICY FRAGRANCE: Notes cinnamon stick, cloves, ripe pomegranate, and blue spruce lend to the spiciness of this candle's aroma; we work with perfumers to source nature's finest ingredients, creating high-quality, earth-friendly candles that tell a special fragrance story to fit your mood WONDER is a collection filled with festive patterned glasses, colorful waxes, and delightful aromas inspired by the season; merry little dustcovers adorned with holiday sentiments make these an easy gift CLEAN BURN: Carefully hand poured at our Nashville factory, this 7-ounce vessel is filled with our Cinnamon + Spruce scent; soy-blend wax and cotton wick helps your candle burn beautifully; trim wick before a new burn for a contained flame and even burn UPCYCLED BEAUTY: Vessel is designed with upcycling in mind - repurpose as a set of holiday cocktail glasses when the candle is finished ARTFULLY CRAFTED: Paddywax is an artisan company specializing in candles and diffusers that that are made with quality materials, inspiring color palettes, and intriguing fragrances to set the tone in your home

