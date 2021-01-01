Womens You're My Everything Bagel - Cute Baking Lovers Gift V-Neck T-Shirt

Looking for a humorous gift or hilarious present idea for any occasion for a bagel eater, sweet bread baker, chef, or cook in your family or friends? If yes this funny saying is perfect for you or to all carb lovers out there! A great witty outfit to wear this humor graphic art design "You're My Everything Bagel - Cute Baking Lovers Gift" while baking, cooking, or eating bagels. Sweet bakers who love carbs will surely like this novelty pun saying. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem