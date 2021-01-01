Womens Writer I Author I Book Literature I Coffee And Writing V-Neck T-Shirt

Do you love writing? Are you always writing great content with a cup of coffee close by? If this is you and your friends then look no further than these writer-author book literature coffee and writing apparel items. Look and feel great while wearing these writers gifts for authors and novelists. these coffee lover and writing lover gift ideas are a great choice for all those who enjoy writing and drinking coffee. Perfectly suited for writers and authors. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem