From aqua green
Women's Wrap Front Ring Tankini Top - Aqua Green Black L
Whether you're hanging by the beach or lounging in your backyard, soak up sun in comfy style with the Wrap Front Ring Tankini Top from Aqua Green. This tankini top features a wrap front for a flattering fit, and it has a ring accent on the side for extra texture and interest. The soft and stretchy fabric creates a bit of movement and a comfortable fit, while removable cups offer customized wear. Plus, it’s made with UPF 50 fabric to protect you from harmful rays in and out of the water. Color: aqua/black/green. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Polyester.