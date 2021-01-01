Women's Skechers Work Relaxed Fit Nampa Wyola Slip Resistant Shoe

Advertisement
Ensure your ultimate comfort and safety while at work with the Skechers Work Relaxed Fit® Nampa Wyola Slip Resistant Shoe. This work shoe features synthetic overlays at toe, sides and heel for added durability. The memory foam full-length cushioned removable insole provides long-lasting comfort and cushioning and the lightweight and flexible midsole absorbs shock and provides stability for walking comfort. Features and Benefits Part of the Relaxed Fit® Collection Stitching accents Durable synthetic overlays at toe, sides and heel Padded collar and tongue Soft fabric lining Relaxed Fit® design for a roomier comfortable fit Memory Foam full length cushioned removable comfort insole Flexible lightweight midsole Shock absorption Slip Resistant rubber traction outsole Electrical Hazard (EH) Safe design EH Safe tested ASTM F2892-11 for safety