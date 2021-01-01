Women's Skechers Work Relaxed Fit Marsing Slip Resistant Sneaker

Advertisement
Get dependable comfort and protection for your work day with the Skechers Work Relaxed Fit® Marsing Slip Resistant Sneaker. This work shoe features a nearly one-piece fabric upper for added durability and comfort. The memory foam insole offers cushioned comfort, while the lightweight, flexible midsole offers shock absorption. Features and Benefits Part of the Relaxed Fit® Collection Water- and stain-repellent treated fabric Nearly one-piece flat knit mesh fabric Smooth synthetic toe overlay Dual side stretch fabric panels Padded collar Relaxed Fit® design Soft fabric lining Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole Lightweight flexible shock-absorbing midsole Textured midsole side detail Slip-resistant rubber traction outsole