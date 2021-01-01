Advertisement
The jacket is made of fleshy, slightly thicker twill with a visible structure of the weave. The gentle line of the shoulders slightly protruding beyond the figure and the lower lapels drawing the feminine hip line. The waist is very much accentuated by the fit and the folds of the material formed after fastening, which strongly marks the hourglass line. Will make a perfect match with MONICA LIPSTICK RED Pants. Wear also with tight trousers and heels or a midi skirt and high boots. Due to the thicker fabric used, the jacket can be worn as an outer garment in the transitional period. We want our clients to be happy with our products! For the best fit, please refer to the detailed table of our sizes, which you can find in the Size Guide tab, and our detailed sizing in the SIZING tab. Dry clean Iron at 110 ° C COMPOSITION: 44% Viscose, 34% Wool, 14% Polyester, 8% Spandex LINING: 100% Acetate Women's Red Wool Isabella Lipstick Blazer XS Aggi