This is the ultimate Sunday jumper for some serious relaxing. Georgia, is created from a super soft alpaca and wool blend knit, and it is soft and snuggly beyond your wildest dreams. The bottom hem has small side splits, with a lower drop to the back, creating a flattering and cool silhouette. This is the perfect casual jumper which you will love forever. A small quantity of spandex in the yarns ensures that the Georgia jumper keeps its the perfect shape. Compostion: 32% Alpaca32% Wool30% Nylon 6% Spandex Care: Hand wash and dry flat Do not tumble dry Women's Grey Wool Georgia - Alpaca Jumper - & Orange Medium Guinea