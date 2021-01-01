Isotoner Women's Women’S Lined Spandex Water Repellent Gloves With Wrist Vent

Isotoner Women’S Lined Spandex Water Repellent Gloves With Wrist Vent. Stay outside longer with smartDRI technology: Water rolls off so your hands stay drier and protected against rain + snow. Stay touchscreen compatible with smarTouch technology so you can surf the web and send texts while keeping your hands warm. There are wrist vents for easy watch access, and micro-luxe lining and spill adds a layer of warmth and coziness. These gloves are machine washable to help protect you and your family from unwanted germs.