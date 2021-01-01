Blessed To Be Called MORMOR Gifts For MORMOR Womens Wink Eye Woman Face Gift for MORMOR Grandma Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

MORMOR Wink Eye Woman Face Awesome MORMOR Gift Tee. This cute MORMOR Tee make a perfect MORMOR Great Grandma birthday gift from grandson granddaughter. Gift for new MORMOR Grandma Grandmother on Mothers Day Thanksgiving easter This Blessed To Be Called MORMOR Tee is perfect gift idea for MORMOR Grandma Grandmother on Birthday, Mothers Day, Christmas, New Year, thanksgiving day, easter, womens day or any anniversary. Your MORMOR will love wearing this pretty Tee! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only