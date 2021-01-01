Willow is a beautiful and simple cartilage stud with a claw setting and barbel fastening for comfort. Wear all day, every day. 9ct yellow gold - hallmarked 6mm post. Additional Notes: All earring are non-returnable. Avoid liquids, see jewellery care. Carat: 9ctMetal: Solid Gold Stone Colour: White Zircon All our Jewellery is created using the highest quality metals and real semi-precious & precious stones. All products are hypoallergenic. We think Gold Vermeil should be your go to, you can build a collection of high-quality items that will last without the solid gold price tag. It hits the right spot between quality and value. A small investment of time will give you years of pleasure with your jewellery. Please follow these steps to protect your jewellery from damage. Some jewellery will naturally tarnish over time. Tarnishing is not a fault and it can be prevented. Use the cloth we provide with every order to clean your jewellery to keep it looking shiny and tarnish free. Ideally store your pieces in a dark, cool and dry place- preferably air tight too to help reduce tarnishing, scratching and tangling. You can use our packaging for this- we do not recommend jewellery stands. All of our jewellery is delicate, it needs to be looked after. Pressure applied can cause damage, when travelling keep it in a box. Do not bend or change the shape of any jewellery with stones in. Gold plated silver may fade if the care instructions are not adhered to, do not expose gold plated silver to liquids and cosmetics. Gold plated silver may naturally fade over time. Any contact with cosmetics and chemicals will cause damage to our jewellery's metal and stones. This is not a fault and can be avoided by caring for your jewellery as described above. We cannot be responsible for any damage due to negligence. Damage caused by general wear and tear is the responsibility of the owner. Women's Gold Willow Cartilage Stud Earring CYBELLE & CO