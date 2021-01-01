Bulova Women's Watches 042429567061 - Mother-Of-Pearl & Two-Tone Diamond-Accent Marine Bracelet Watch - Women

Mother-Of-Pearl & Two-Tone Diamond-Accent Marine Bracelet Watch - Women. Arrive fashionably on-time when you accessorize with this glamorous two-tone watch featuring a mother-of-pearl face and dazzling diamond dial details. A scratch-resistant cover and water-resistant capabilities help protect your punctuality.Case: 34 mm diameterClasp closureCase & bracelet: stainless steel / goldtone stainless steelFace: mother-of-pearlDial: diamondCover: scratch-resistant mineral crystalDate indicatorThree-hand movementAnalog displayWater-resistant to 10 ATM (330 feet)Imported