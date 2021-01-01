From geospace
Geospace Women's Walkaroo Stilts Junior - -
Geospace Walkaroo Stilts Junior. An "Uplifting" Experience! The classic stilt design by Geospace has been made a whole lot better, easier to learn, easier to use, more ergonomically correct, and more fun! Traditional stilts are simply straight poles with foot platforms attached to the sides. Unfortunately, the tops of straight poles ride uncomfortably behind the shoulders, which forces the upper body to slump forward and hinders balance. Not these! Walkaroos Junior Stilts have an S-bend that wraps comfortably around the back of your shoulders for easy balance performance. The foot platforms adjust for walking heights of 7 inches to 12 inches above the ground. Walkaroos Junior Balance Stilts also quickly adjust to accommodate anyone from 4 inches to 5.1 inches so all the kids can get in on the fun, and the footrests can move higher for more challenge as kids gain balancing skills! Great for improving balance and coordination. Made of rugged tubular aluminum so they are easier to carry and maneuver for younger children, with a non-marking rubber "foot" which allows for use indoors and out. Includes: 1 pair of stilts and hardware