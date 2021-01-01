Womens Vintage Retro Distressed Wildland Firefighter American Flag V-Neck T-Shirt

Popular apparel for patriotic USA firefighters, wildland & volunteer firefighters, and girlfriends of hero fire fighters. This thin yellow line American flag is the best. Specialty design is a distressed American flag with the wildland firefighter yellow. A Design By Proud Fireman Art. The American Wildland Firefighter Department American Flag design is perfect to wear for someone that is passionate about being A true Firefighter battling wild fires. Show love for our heroes. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem