Womens Vintage Excavator Driver Construction Machine Mechanic V-Neck T-Shirt

Motif excavator with chain. Who does not know him, the colleague who does his work on the construction site and in road construction with the machine. Excavator operator and vehicle in a vintage look. A great help with house building and earthworks. As a cool gift for a birthday, Christmas, mechanic, topping-out ceremony or professional colleague. Eye-catcher for everyone who appreciates the job and job in construction, mining fan and technology. For men, women or children. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem