From vintage aruba 70s throwback

Womens Vintage Aruba Caribbean 70s Retro Beach Surf Love Aruba V-Neck T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Vintage looking 70s style retro sunset design with palm trees for Aruba visitors and locals. Great gift or souvenir for anyone visiting the Caribbean or who calls Aruba home. Classic 70s surfer style design for those summer vibes. Love Aruba! This is a great gift and travel souvenir with a vintage 70s look for Aruba locals and visitors. This one has a classic Seventies retro Aruba surfer look with a vintage sunset and Caribbean beach palm trees. Great retro look if you love Aruba. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com