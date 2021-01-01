Womens Vintage American Flag Patriotic German Shepherd Dog Lover V-Neck T-Shirt

Cool German Shepherd with USA flag themed vintage art design that will put a smile on any patriots and dog lovers in your life. If you want to show your patriotic pride and love for dogs, especially German Shepherds, then this will surely make you proud. This Vintage American Flag Patriotic German Shepherd Dog Lover design makes a perfect gift idea for any special occasion, event, birthday, vacation, party or holidays. Have this on everywhere you go to be a patriotic German Shepherd owner. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem