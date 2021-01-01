Womens Vintage 1997 Sunset Mermaid 24 Years Old 24th Birthday T-Shirt

Vintage 1997 Mermaid Retro Sunset Limited Edition Apparel is 24th Birthday apparel for those who are turning 24 years old. Celebrate your special 24th birthday and make your party more funny with this vintage mermaid costume tee. Vintage 24th Birthday features a retro 60’s 70’s color is birthday mermaid outfit for women or girls who born in 1997. 24 Years of Being Awesome Vintage is apparel ideas for mom, mother, grandma, wife, sister, aunt, girlfriend on birthday or Mother's Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem