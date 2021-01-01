Womens Vintage 1972 Floppy Disk VHS Cassette Tape 80s 90s birthday V-Neck T-Shirt

Born in 1972 ? Then this vintage sunset Est 1972 Vintage Floppy Disk VHS Cassette Tape is perfect for you. Retro 49 years old design for any birthday women or men to celebrate his forty-ninth Birthday and Complete 49th birthday decorations. Wearing this vintage 1972 will bring out your inner nerd and leave you feeling good to be wise. Great forty-ninth birthday techy gifts for papa and grandma this never forget cassette design will make people think geek or nerd-like thoughts about you. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem