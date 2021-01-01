These are the most useful tiny little pair of hoop earrings you will ever own. Inspired by the small but mighty city of Ronda, this fabulous pair of hoops are an everyday staple and are perfect for ear stacks. Pair with the Ronda Necklace and the Ronda Mini Piccolo Hoops (as shown in the second model shot) for the ultimate chic day and night look. Made in 18ct Gold Vermeil (a thick layer of 18ct Gold on Sterling Silver), we just love. How could you not? We love every piece of Auree Jewellery and each new owner has big responsibilities. It needs to be looked after carefully and considerately. Please promise us you will do that. This doesn't mean just stored away in a dusty box, they have great expectations for life and want to travel the world. It's over to you. Some helpful tips and hints for your earrings. No Baths: always take jewellery off before showering or bathing (they have their own washing ritual). Holidays: don't forget to pack them for exciting trips away. Safety first: When not being worn, ensure they're kept safely in their little pouch. No Sleep: try not to wear them in bed. It's the easiest way to snag a chain. Dry Skin: lotions, potions & scents are not their bag. Wear often: they're highly sociable & like to be shown off at all times. The Auree Jewellery Cleaning Ritual Sterling Silver: use a silver cloth or polish wadding (not silver dip). Gold: use warm water and a soft cloth. Gemstones: use warm water and a soft cloth & ensure they dry completely. Pearls: these are very soft & need special care. Use warm soapy water (pure soap only) & ensure they dry completely before wearing again. Women's Gold Vermeil Ronda Micro Polished Hoop Earrings Auree Jewellery