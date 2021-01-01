Searching for a little more sparkle in your life? Look no further. These hoop earrings are the perfect little pop of colour to an outfit that everyone needs. Encrusted with Green Cubic Zirconia Gemstones - let everyone assume these are emeralds, we won't tell if you don't! We just love and we know you will too. We love every piece of Auree Jewellery and each new owner has big responsibilities. It needs to be looked after carefully and considerately. Please promise us you will do that. This doesn't mean just stored away in a dusty box, they have great expectations for life and want to travel the world. It's over to you. Some helpful tips and hints for your earrings. No Baths: always take jewellery off before showering or bathing (they have their own washing ritual). Holidays: don't forget to pack them for exciting trips away. Safety first: When not being worn, ensure they're kept safely in their little pouch. No Sleep: try not to wear them in bed. It's the easiest way to snag a chain. Dry Skin: lotions, potions & scents are not their bag. Wear often: they're highly sociable & like to be shown off at all times. The Auree Jewellery Cleaning Ritual Sterling Silver: use a silver cloth or polish wadding (not silver dip). Gold: use warm water and a soft cloth. Gemstones: use warm water and a soft cloth & ensure they dry completely. Pearls: these are very soft & need special care. Use warm soapy water (pure soap only) & ensure they dry completely before wearing again. Women's Green Gold Vermeil Mallord & Zirconia Half Hoop Earrings Auree Jewellery