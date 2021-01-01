From hilary macmillan
Women's Vegan Red Tencel Maroon High Waisted Lounge Skirt Large Hilary MacMillan
Advertisement
The lounge skirt delivers comfort and construction with its high-waisted fit and functional cargo pocket. It features fabric that barely wrinkles and is sleek to touch, making this skirt the perfect travel companion (whenever we can do that again). Pair it with the Cropped Hoodie to complete the look. The pieces are made from TENCEL™- a sustainable fabric through fabrication and process. Even the tags are sustainable so you can feel great about your purchase. Every piece is designed, cut, and fitted at our studio and made by local independent contractors and manufacturers in Toronto, Canada. Wash cold on delicate Wash with like colours Hang to Dry Women's Vegan Red Tencel Maroon High Waisted Lounge Skirt Large Hilary MacMillan