This Cropped Hoodie can easily be dressed up or down, and pairs perfectly to anything high waisted. Featuring a drawstring hood and long sleeves this sweater is made from ultra-soft TENCEL which is both sustainable and biodegradable with efficient moisture absorption ensuring natural skin comfort. Pair with the High Waisted Lounge Skirt to complete the look. The pieces are made from TENCEL™ - a sustainable fabric through fabrication and process. Even the tags are sustainable so you can feel great about your purchase. Every piece is designed, cut and fitted at our studio and made by local independent contractors and manufacturers in Toronto, Canada. Wash Cold, Delicate and hang to dry Wash with like colours Women's Vegan Blue Tencel Cropped Hoodie Large Hilary MacMillan