The Moderno vegan watch range was designed for the fashion conscious minimalist. Elegant and sophisticated yet highly fashionable it can be worn in any setting, with any outfit. Its versatility and style make it the perfect vegan watch for any occasion. Hurtig Lane believes that in order to be truly ethical, not only should all of our materials be vegan but the entire process from production to packaging should be as kind as possible. We are passionate about sustainability, our watch straps are Vegan and made from recycled materials and our packaging is made from recycled cardboard. When your new watch arrives you may find a protective sticker on both the front and back of the watch dial. This is to protect the watch face from scratches in transit. When putting on your watch for the first time be sure to remove these stickers. Vegan Leather We recommend that you keep your vegan leather straps away from intense sunlight, heat, water, humidity, makeup and perfume to prevent any damage or staining. Watch Case Plating Hurtig Lang uses the best IP plating methods available but it is the nature of plating to wear over time especially when it comes into contact with body cream and perfumes. We always recommend removing your watch when it may come into contact with water, perfumes and body creams to help preserve its beauty. Rose Gold plating by nature is less durable and will fade quicker over time. Women's Vegan Silver Leather Moderno Watch, White & Cloud Hurtig Lane