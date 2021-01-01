From hilary macmillan
Women's Vegan Black Silk High Waisted Slit Skirt XXS Hilary MacMillan
The Slit Skirt is made of beautiful Italian fabric that feels like silk but is 100% cruelty-free. This high waisted skirt highlights the natural waist with its beautiful belt detail and refined stitching, tailored finish. Rest assured, this is a structured cut but it is fully lined and comfortable in wear. Pair this skirt with a sharp blouse or the matching crop bustier for an on-point trend. Dress it down with our white chunky knit and crisp sneakers for date night or small celebrations with family and friends. The front slit design adds movement and glamour highlighting the legs and slimming the silhouette. Also available in Cognac 64% CA, 36% PL with 100% PL lining Zipper & Belt Closure Imported. Length: Size 2: 28 3/4"Size 4: 29 1/4"Size 6: 29 3/4"Size 8: 30 1/4"Size 10: 30 3/4"Size 12: 31 1/4"Size 14: 31 3/4" Women's Vegan Black Silk High Waisted Slit Skirt XXS Hilary MacMillan