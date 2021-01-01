From cleverhood
Women's Vegan Pink Fabric Mr. Rover XL CLEVERHOOD
The Rover Cape is a sleek new option for getting out on a rainy day. Easy to pack, bike-ready and waterproof, Rovers are well-suited for traveling or communing with the rain. This seam-sealed garment features a 3-way adjustable hood and a rugged YKK black zipper. Strong elastic thumb loops keep the Rover secure when biking. The overall affect is coverage for your whole body when biking and a garment that looks cool when walking. Reflective 3M accents provide high visibility for dark, rainy nights. The fabric is 100% poly with a high-performance breathable and waterproof inner membrane. There's also a rugged DWR (Durable Water Repellent) that's PVC-free and BLUESIGN compliant. Carefully made, it's available in 3 sizes and 6 fresh colors. Handwash or delicate wash in cold, line dry. No dry cleaning or iron.