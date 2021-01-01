Crewneck sweatshirt in a charcoal colour, crafted from a breathable and light GOTS certified organic baby terry cotton. The sweatshirt is cut in a relaxed silhouette and features a wide ribbed neckline and ribbed cuffs. Plant-dyed with the Mahogany leaf & Sappan bark by artisans in Bali, Indonesia. Style with your favourite jeans for a more elevated chic daytime look. We recommend a gentle machine wash cycle or hand wash with cold water and a delicate or natural washing liquid/powder. Dry in a shady spot preferably flat. Making sure to gently pull the garment into shape lengthwise to avoid any shrinkage. Please do not tumble dry as excessive heat may cause fibers to shrink. We love the un-ironed look, but you may gently iron or steam on a low setting if needed. Women's Vegan Pink/Purple Cotton Baby Terry Sweatshirt - Clay Medium SOKOH Collective