The Sharon shirt is perfect for those of you looking for a stand-out piece. Cut from soft faux leather in pale pink hue, this cropped, short-sleeved shirt is designed with a bralette detailing and a slightly oversized collar. The sleeves finish with a flattering ruffled detail. The style features our signature jewel-inspired hammered buttons that come in rose gold this season. Fully lined. Slim fit. The shirt is produced under a transparent and conscious policy in our family owned facilities in Vidin, Bulgaria. Body: 100% polyurethane Lining: 100% polyester Hand wash only. Do not dry clean. Do not bleach. Iron, low temp. Do not tumble dry. Women's Vegan Natural Leather Shirt Small Bogdar