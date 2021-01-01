From trace collective
Women's Vegan Natural Cotton The Linen Wrap Jacket - Beige S/M Trace Collective
A new classic that focuses on detailed features, this jacket has been designed thinking of maximizing functionality and comfort without sacrificing elegance. It has an inside pocket and a hidden button if you want to close it up all the way to your neck in those windier spring days. Designed in East London. Produced in Spain in a social workshop with the mission of integrating in the workforce people in risk of social exclusion, particularly women in the penitentiary system or other social services. FABRIC: 100% EUROPEAN LINEN THREAD: 100% GOTS CERTIFIED COTTON BUTTONS: 100% COCONUT SHELL INTERLINING: 100% BRUSHED COTTON, FORMALDEHYDE FREE BRAND LABEL: 100% LINEN OFFCUTS FROM OUR PRODUCTION CARE LABEL: 100% GOTS CERTIFIED COTTON TAGS: PLANTABLE PAPER TAG TIES: LINEN OR HEMP OFFCUTS FROM OUR PRODUCTION Care Instructions: Hand or machine wash at 30C Wash separately Iron mid temperature No bleach No Tumble Dry clean