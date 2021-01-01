From l2r the label
Women's Vegan Brown Leather Super Pleated Skirt In Medium L2R THE LABEL
This pleated skirt is a cool display of texture and movement. Cut from glossy vegan leather, this skirt is pleated for pretty volume and movement. The waist band is garnered with an elastic band in the back for extra comfort. This piece is fully lined. Style it off a sleek bodysuit or a chunky sweater and ankle boots. Mission Statement Note: The fabric is pleated following a traditional craft work. It is placed in cardboard molds and put in ovens of steamed water. The water used is partially recovered after condensation. The process takes few hours for the fabric to settle in the shape of the mold. No harsh chemicals are used. The mold is then taken out to cool down. This process celebrates the art of the last family-owned company pleating fabrics this way in Morocco. Vegan leather Elastic waistband Rayon lining Women's Vegan Brown Leather Super Pleated Skirt In Medium L2R THE LABEL