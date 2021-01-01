This Short Faux Leather Jacket is made from buttery vegan leather and features an elastic banded bottom with a signature cord detail to cinch at the waist. Hitting at the waist, it's an easy piece to pair back to denim or dresses. Available in Off-White or Blue. Colour: Off White DMF Free 100% recycled Vegan Leather shell 100% recycled lining GRS certification and OEKO-TEX 100 standard Silver Snap Buttons Side Pockets Thick cord detail Fit: True to Size Imported Women's Vegan Blue Leather Corded Crop Jacket XXL Hilary MacMillan