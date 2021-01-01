From hilary macmillan
Women's Vegan Navy Faux Fur Teddy Large Hilary MacMillan
Our Navy Faux Fur Teddy Coat is the shortie version of our best selling teddy coat. The beautiful navy colouring is sophisticated and timeless pairing beautifully with denim or occasion wear. The over the top soft and curelty-free faux fur is our best yet and even indoors you wont want to take it off. This coat comes fully lined with a notch collar detailing and single button closure. It is meant to envelop you with oversized styling and looks great clutched together old Hollywood style. Pair it with literally anything and you will be on trend, a great all in one coat buy. Dry Clean Only Self: 100% PL Lining: 100% PL Imported. Women's Vegan Navy Faux Fur Teddy Large Hilary MacMillan