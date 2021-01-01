Look Good, Feel Good, Do Good - Made from recycled fibers. Chic, versatile and dramatic throw-on hooded jacket cape. Grab it and go, or wrap up and stay home. Our hooded cape is comfortable and cool. Flowing fit, dropped shoulders, front pockets and pleated sleeve cuff. Part of our Sustainable 24/7 Collection. Hits below your hip. Premium four-way stretch fabric. Made from our unique subtle texture rib fabric. Won't fade. Made from sustainable recycled fibers. Machine Wash Cold, Hang Dry, Repeat! Subtle texture rib fabric Generous draped hood Unlined for lightweight ease of movement Pleat detail at sleeve Phone friendly pockets 28" Length on size Medium No Fade Sustainable Women's Vegan Black Fabric 24/7 Hooded Cape - The Mercer Large DuetteNYC