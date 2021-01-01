From trace collective
Women's Vegan Red Cotton The Asymmetric Blazer XL/XXL Trace Collective
Advertisement
Oh hey there, bored of normal blazers? We are bringing a fresh look to your wardrobe with our asymmetric blazer. This blazer is made in midweight organic linen fabric with round coconut buttons. Designed for a smart or casual look. Day or night, rock it at the office or at a fancy dinner. Designed in East London. Produced in Spain in a social workshop with the mission of integrating in the workforce people in risk of social exclusion, particularly women in the penitentiary system or other social services. To make sure you order the right size, please have a look on our sizing. Transparency Your impact when buying this product: 25.0 km of driving emissions avoided 1, 211.2 hours of bulb energy saved 719.6 days of drinking water saved FABRIC: 100% EUROPEAN LINEN THREAD: 100% GOTS CERTIFIED COTTON BUTTONS: 100% COCONUT SHELL INTERLINING: 100% BRUSHED COTTON, FORMALDEHYDE FREE BRAND LABEL: 100% LINEN OFFCUTS FROM OUR PRODUCTION CARE LABEL: 100% GOTS CERTIFIED COTTON TAGS: PLANTABLE PAPER TAG TIES: LINEN OR HEMP OFFCUTS FROM OUR PRODUCTION Care Instructions: Hand or machine wash at 30C Wash separately Iron mid temperature No bleach No Tumble Dry clean Women's Vegan Red Cotton The Asymmetric Blazer XL/XXL Trace Collective