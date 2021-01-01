From hilary macmillan
Women's Vegan White Cotton Bustier Dress 5XL Hilary MacMillan
This dress is the perfect mix of structure and frill. The most noteworthy feature, it's white and it's not see through! This dress is made of a cotton blend and its luxe fabric weight speaks volumes to its unbeatable construction. As extra insurance the dress comes fully lined so you get a gorgeous smooth silhouette. The beautiful winter white colour stands up to all seasons, and as a design features - adjustable straps allow you customize the depth of your neckline. Styled with a netted shirt or turtleneck underneath to extend its wear, the back zip allows easy entry and exit. 70% Cotton, 26% Nylon, 4% Elastane Dry Clean. Women's Vegan White Cotton Bustier Dress 5XL Hilary MacMillan