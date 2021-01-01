From coco & kandy
Women's Vegan Black Cotton Abelia Supima Dress- Medium Coco & Kandy
Advertisement
Abelia dress is a summer elevated essential with a versatile, fresh look that will take place in your wardrobe for years to come. Made from 100% American Premium Supima cotton that keeps you cool during those warm summer days. Designed with short rolled-up sleeves and an open crew neck, this relaxed fit is the ideal t-shirt dress that will never go out of style. 100% Supima Cotton Lightweight fabric 150g/m2 Styling: Pettite size. Designed for a relaxed fit. Dress this stunning piece up with statement heels or keep it casual with a pair of classic flats. Care Instructions: Wash 30° Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Iron on low temperature Do not dry clean Wash and Iron inside out. Women's Vegan Black Cotton Abelia Supima Dress- Medium Coco & Kandy