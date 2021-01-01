Women's Vegan Green Canvas Billie 920 - Chunky Recycled Sneaker - Slime Shoes 7 UK Trash Planet

From trash planet
Trash Planet's iconic Billie sneaker - inspired by the sporty icons of the '90s with a contemporary twist. This sneaker is vegan, over 50% recycled, and took almost 2 years of development. Every pair is handmade by local artisans just outside of Porto, Portugal in a small family-owned ethical factory run by two brothers whose family has been making luxury sneakers in the area for generations. Billie is designed by Trash Planet's team of two, Holly and Jordan in the UK. The sporty upper is made entirely from a recyclable vegan suede. The durable lining is 70% recycled corn and 30% recycled PET. The comfortable insole is biodegradable and made from natural fibres. The canvas, vegan suede, and sole can all be wiped with a damp cloth to remove any marks. To remove more stubborn marks on the mesh you can lightly clean the area with a gentle natural soap with a soft-bristled toothbrush. Custom 70% recycled Trash Planet rubber sole Slime colourway inspired by rave culture OekoTex Certified