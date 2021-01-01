Our Vegan watch straps are all lovingly branded with our cruelty free logo and include clip release pins so that you can alternate straps with ease when you want to change your look without needing to use a tool. Hurtig Lane believes that in order to be truly ethical, not only should all of our materials be vegan but the entire process from production to packaging should be as kind as possible. We are passionate about sustainability, our watch straps are Vegan and made from recycled materials and our packaging is made from recycled cardboard. Vegan Suede We recommend that you keep your vegan suede straps away from intense sunlight, heat, water, humidity, makeup and perfume to prevent any damage or staining. Women's Vegan Grey & Gold Tweed Strap 20Mm Hurtig Lane